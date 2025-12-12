Left Menu

Telangana CM Set to Play Football with Messi Amid Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gears up to play a friendly match with football icon Lionel Messi in Hyderabad. Ahead of the event, he played a practice match with Woxsen University students. The event stirs controversy as BJP accuses the CM of misusing public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:05 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is preparing for a friendly football match with the legendary Lionel Messi in Hyderabad on December 13. In anticipation of the event, Reddy joined students of Woxsen University for a practice match, sparking enthusiasm and debate alike.

While the state gears up for the football extravaganza, with all departments instructed to ensure seamless security, controversy surrounds the event. BJP leader A Maheshwar Reddy criticized the CM, claiming misuse of public funds and questioning the state's benefit from the match.

The friendly match, part of Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025,' will be hosted at the RGI Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. The venue, capable of seating nearly 39,000 spectators, has been subject to detailed security reviews to ensure a smooth event.

