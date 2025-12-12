Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Explosive Century Lights Up U19 Asia Cup

The opening match of the Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 saw an extraordinary performance from India's 14-year-old opener, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a breathtaking 171 off 95 balls against the UAE Under-19 team. Held at the ICC Academy Ground, this explosive innings laid the foundation for India's imposing total of 433-6.

After winning the toss, UAE captain Yayin Rai chose to field, quickly dismissing India's captain Ayush Mhatre for four runs. However, Suryavanshi and his partner Aaron George turned the tables with a display of aggressive batting. Suryavanshi, initially cautious, shifted gears to reach his half-century in a mere 30 balls.

His innings were marked by exceptional power-hitting, smashing nine fours and a record-breaking 14 sixes. This feat eclipsed the previous record of 10 sixes in the U19 Asia Cup, held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli since 2017. Suryavanshi achieved his century in just 56 balls and continued to dominate the field before being run out at 171, securing the second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODI history.

(With inputs from agencies.)