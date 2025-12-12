Vinesh Phogat: A Comeback Story from Retirement to Olympic Dreams

Vinesh Phogat has announced her return to wrestling, reversing her previous decision to retire following a disqualification at the Paris Olympics last year.

Despite significant challenges, including narrowly missing her weight target, Phogat decided to step away to reassess her passion for the sport. During this time, she fought a successful state election and became a mother, finding rejuvenation in her dual roles.

The acclaimed wrestler is now targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, declaring her commitment to pursue the sport she loves with her son as her new companion and motivation. Phogat's comeback is also marked by her role in advocating for women's rights, as she spearheaded protests against harassment in the wrestling community.

(With inputs from agencies.)