Vinesh Phogat: A Comeback Story from Retirement to Olympic Dreams

Vinesh Phogat, initially retiring after a disqualification at the Paris Olympics, has decided to return to wrestling. Despite previous setbacks, including a near miss on the weigh-in, she feels rejuvenated and aims for Olympic success in Los Angeles 2028, motivated by her newborn son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:22 IST
Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat has announced her return to wrestling, reversing her previous decision to retire following a disqualification at the Paris Olympics last year.

Despite significant challenges, including narrowly missing her weight target, Phogat decided to step away to reassess her passion for the sport. During this time, she fought a successful state election and became a mother, finding rejuvenation in her dual roles.

The acclaimed wrestler is now targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, declaring her commitment to pursue the sport she loves with her son as her new companion and motivation. Phogat's comeback is also marked by her role in advocating for women's rights, as she spearheaded protests against harassment in the wrestling community.

