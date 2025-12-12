Tensions Rise: Mohamed Salah's Future at Liverpool in Jeopardy

Liverpool coach Arne Slot announced ongoing discussions with forward Mohamed Salah after the player's recent outburst cast doubt on his future at the club. Salah, who felt sidelined after being dropped for three consecutive matches, expressed that someone within the club wanted him out.

His absence from the Champions League squad against Inter Milan further fueled speculations. Slot, however, hinted at reconciliation, saying the outcome of his talks with Salah would influence team decisions for the Premier League match against Brighton.

Despite his pivotal role in Liverpool's success, including two league titles and a Champions League victory, Salah's immediate future remains uncertain. He is set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations soon, leaving fans on edge about developments upon his return.

