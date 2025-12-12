Left Menu

India Triumphs at Youth Asian Para Games 2025

India's para-athletes excelled at the Youth Asian Para Games 2025, highlighted by Baby Sahana Ravi's gold and Vishwa Vijay Tambe's silver in para table tennis. The event sees 99 Indian athletes competing across eight sports disciplines, including archery and swimming, from December 10 to 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:28 IST
India Triumphs at Youth Asian Para Games 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's para-athletes took center stage at the Youth Asian Para Games 2025 which began on Friday. Baby Sahana Ravi and Vishwa Vijay Tambe brought glory to the nation with their remarkable performances, winning a gold and a silver medal respectively.

Sahana Ravi claimed the gold medal in the under-23 category of para table tennis, showcasing her skills by defeating Lhey Marie Manginsay from the Philippines in straight sets. On the other hand, Vijay Tambe battled fiercely but ultimately settled for a silver against North Korea's Kwang Nam So in another para table tennis category.

The tournament, scheduled from December 10 to 13, features competitions in 11 sports disciplines, drawing athletic talents from across Asia. India has sent a strong contingent of 99 athletes, including 61 men and 38 women, who are competing in eight different disciplines, aiming to make the nation proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nitin Nabin: The Rise of Bihar's Young Political Star

Nitin Nabin: The Rise of Bihar's Young Political Star

 India
2
I challenge BJP to contest polls on ballot paper, they know they will never win: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Cong rally against 'vote theft'.

I challenge BJP to contest polls on ballot paper, they know they will never ...

 India
3
High-Stakes Peace Negotiations in Berlin: U.S. and Ukraine Meet with Germany

High-Stakes Peace Negotiations in Berlin: U.S. and Ukraine Meet with Germany

 Germany
4
Tragedy Strikes Brown University as Gunman Opens Fire During Exams

Tragedy Strikes Brown University as Gunman Opens Fire During Exams

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025