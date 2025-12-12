India Triumphs at Youth Asian Para Games 2025

India's para-athletes took center stage at the Youth Asian Para Games 2025 which began on Friday. Baby Sahana Ravi and Vishwa Vijay Tambe brought glory to the nation with their remarkable performances, winning a gold and a silver medal respectively.

Sahana Ravi claimed the gold medal in the under-23 category of para table tennis, showcasing her skills by defeating Lhey Marie Manginsay from the Philippines in straight sets. On the other hand, Vijay Tambe battled fiercely but ultimately settled for a silver against North Korea's Kwang Nam So in another para table tennis category.

The tournament, scheduled from December 10 to 13, features competitions in 11 sports disciplines, drawing athletic talents from across Asia. India has sent a strong contingent of 99 athletes, including 61 men and 38 women, who are competing in eight different disciplines, aiming to make the nation proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)