Left Menu

India Secures Massive Victory with Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking Innings in U19 Asia Cup

India triumphed over UAE with a 234-run victory, thanks to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 171 at the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. The UAE struggled to chase India's 433/6 target, faltering at 199/7. Suryavanshi's innings broke tournament records, showcasing India's dominant prowess on the cricketing stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:33 IST
India Secures Massive Victory with Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking Innings in U19 Asia Cup
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On an electrifying opening matchday in Dubai's Under-19 Asia Cup, India clinched a formidable 234-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A dazzling performance by 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who amassed a stunning 171 off 95 balls, was the cornerstone of India's imposing total of 433/6.

The UAE, tasked with chasing an uphill target, struggled from the onset. Early dismissals saw them collapse to a precarious 53/6 from 47/2. Despite valiant efforts by Prithvi Madhu and Uddish Suri, who scored 50 and 78 respectively, the hosts could only muster 199/7 in their innings.

Suryavanshi's astonishing innings, marked by nine fours and record-breaking 14 sixes, left an indelible mark as he surpassed the previous tournament record for most sixes in an innings. His partnership with Aaron George, who scored 69, bolstered India's robust total. The Indian bowling unit, led by Deepesh Devendran's 2/21, ensured the UAE's fall, sealing a strategic win for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025