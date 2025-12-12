Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Record-Breaking Innings in U19 Asia Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered an extraordinary performance, scoring 171 runs off just 95 balls, leading India to a resounding 234-run victory against hosts UAE in the opening U19 Asia Cup match.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, stunned the opposition with a record-setting 14 sixes, the most by any batter in a single U19 innings. Half-centuries from teammates Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George helped India amass a staggering 433 for 6 in 50 overs, their highest score in U19 ODIs and the U19 Asia Cup.

Despite resilient efforts by Prithvi Madhu and Uddish Suri, UAE never posed a threat, finishing at 199/7. Suryavanshi's knock is the second-highest by an Indian in youth ODIs, following Ambati Rayudu's 177 in 2002, and ninth-highest in men's U19 ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)