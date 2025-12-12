Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Record-Breaking Innings in U19 Asia Cup

In the inaugural U19 Asia Cup match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a remarkable 171 to propel India to a commanding 234-run victory over UAE. His innings was supported by half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George, resulting in India's highest-ever total of 433/6 in U19 ODIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:16 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Record-Breaking Innings in U19 Asia Cup
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered an extraordinary performance, scoring 171 runs off just 95 balls, leading India to a resounding 234-run victory against hosts UAE in the opening U19 Asia Cup match.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, stunned the opposition with a record-setting 14 sixes, the most by any batter in a single U19 innings. Half-centuries from teammates Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George helped India amass a staggering 433 for 6 in 50 overs, their highest score in U19 ODIs and the U19 Asia Cup.

Despite resilient efforts by Prithvi Madhu and Uddish Suri, UAE never posed a threat, finishing at 199/7. Suryavanshi's knock is the second-highest by an Indian in youth ODIs, following Ambati Rayudu's 177 in 2002, and ninth-highest in men's U19 ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025