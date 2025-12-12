Assam Cricket Scandal: Four Players Suspended Amid Corruption Allegations

The Assam Cricket Association has suspended four players due to their alleged links to corrupt activities during the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The players, Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi, and Abhishek Thakuri, are being investigated following allegations of misconduct.

An enquiry conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption and Security Unit and a lodged First Information Report (FIR) at the state police's Crime Branch have intensified the scrutiny. The ACA claims there is prima facie evidence against the players, signaling misconduct impacting cricket's integrity.

The suspension restricts the players from participating in any cricket tournaments or matches organized by the ACA or its affiliates. The outcome of ongoing investigations will determine their future in the sport. All associated district associations have been instructed to enforce compliance with the suspension.

