FIFA Introduces Affordable Ticket Options for 2026 World Cup

FIFA has launched $60 'Supporter Entry Tier' tickets to make the 2026 World Cup more accessible for fans. These tickets will cover all matches, including the final, and make up 10% of each Participating Member Association's allocations. The announcement follows criticism over high ticket prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to address concerns over high ticket prices, FIFA unveiled a $60 'Supporter Entry Tier' ticket on Tuesday aimed at making the next World Cup more accessible for fans. The tickets will cover all 104 matches, including the final, and will be available to 10% of fans through the Participating Member Associations (PMAs) allocations.

The PMAs, representing the competing national teams, are responsible for handling the allocation process and will define criteria to prioritize tickets for loyal fans associated with their national teams. According to FIFA, half of each PMA's ticket share will be divided between 40% for the Supporter Value Tier and 10% for the new Supporter Entry Tier.

The rest of the allocation will be evenly split between the Supporter Standard and Supporter Premier Tiers. Fans whose teams do not advance to the knockout stage can apply for refunds without administrative fees. The announcement comes as FIFA faces criticism from Football Supporters Europe over 'extortionate' ticket prices for the 2026 tournament to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

