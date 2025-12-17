Left Menu

India's Squash Triumph: A Historic Victory on Home Soil

India's squash team achieved a historic milestone by winning its first World Cup title, defeating Hong Kong 3-0 in the final. The victory marked a significant moment in Indian sports history, with key players like Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh leading the charge. The win is expected to bolster India's presence in upcoming international competitions like the Asian Games and the Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:59 IST
In a landmark event for Indian sports, the nation's squash team clinched its maiden World Cup title after a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Hong Kong. This win, celebrated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, positions India alongside elite squash nations like Australia, England, and Egypt.

The team, featuring players such as Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Anahat Singh, not only brought home the gold but did so without losing a single match. Their success is partly attributed to the support from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which enhanced their preparations with international exposure and expert guidance.

As the Indian squash team sets sights on future competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, players like Joshna and Anahat are motivated to achieve further success. This historic win signals a promising era for Indian squash and the nation's sports aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

