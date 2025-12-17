Chess Titans Clash: Dramatic Victories Propel Teams to the Top
In a thrilling Global Chess League showdown, GM Leon Luke Mendonca and Nino Batsiashvili led the Alpine SG Pipers with key victories over Fyers American Gambits, while upGrad Mumba Masters dominated PBG Alaskan Knights. The performances propelled both teams to headline positions in the tournament table.
Global Chess League enthusiasts witnessed exhilarating matches as GM Leon Luke Mendonca and Nino Batsiashvili powered Alpine SG Pipers to an emphatic 10-4 victory against Fyers American Gambits. Mendonca's tactical brilliance and Batsiashvili's resilient play were pivotal in securing the team's second straight win.
In a parallel match, the upGrad Mumba Masters delivered a commanding performance, defeating PBG Alaskan Knights 18-2, cementing their position at the top of the leaderboard. Key victories from Koneru Humpy and D Harika showcased their formidable game strategy.
Chess dynamo D Gukesh, however, faced a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, extending his wait for a win. The last match of the day saw Triveni Continental Kings poised to face off against Ganges Grandmasters.
