Chess Titans Clash: Dramatic Victories Propel Teams to the Top

Global Chess League enthusiasts witnessed exhilarating matches as GM Leon Luke Mendonca and Nino Batsiashvili powered Alpine SG Pipers to an emphatic 10-4 victory against Fyers American Gambits. Mendonca's tactical brilliance and Batsiashvili's resilient play were pivotal in securing the team's second straight win.

In a parallel match, the upGrad Mumba Masters delivered a commanding performance, defeating PBG Alaskan Knights 18-2, cementing their position at the top of the leaderboard. Key victories from Koneru Humpy and D Harika showcased their formidable game strategy.

Chess dynamo D Gukesh, however, faced a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, extending his wait for a win. The last match of the day saw Triveni Continental Kings poised to face off against Ganges Grandmasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)