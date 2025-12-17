Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Dramatic Victories Propel Teams to the Top

In a thrilling Global Chess League showdown, GM Leon Luke Mendonca and Nino Batsiashvili led the Alpine SG Pipers with key victories over Fyers American Gambits, while upGrad Mumba Masters dominated PBG Alaskan Knights. The performances propelled both teams to headline positions in the tournament table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:17 IST
Chess Titans Clash: Dramatic Victories Propel Teams to the Top
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global Chess League enthusiasts witnessed exhilarating matches as GM Leon Luke Mendonca and Nino Batsiashvili powered Alpine SG Pipers to an emphatic 10-4 victory against Fyers American Gambits. Mendonca's tactical brilliance and Batsiashvili's resilient play were pivotal in securing the team's second straight win.

In a parallel match, the upGrad Mumba Masters delivered a commanding performance, defeating PBG Alaskan Knights 18-2, cementing their position at the top of the leaderboard. Key victories from Koneru Humpy and D Harika showcased their formidable game strategy.

Chess dynamo D Gukesh, however, faced a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, extending his wait for a win. The last match of the day saw Triveni Continental Kings poised to face off against Ganges Grandmasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025