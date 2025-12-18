Liam Brearley's Olympic Dream on Hold Due to Injury

Canadian snowboarding sensation Liam Brearley, known for his slopestyle prowess, will not compete in the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics following a knee surgery. The 22-year-old sustained knee and ankle injuries during training last November, compelling him to opt for surgery over his Olympic debut.

Brearley announced via Instagram his decision to undergo knee surgery after exploring all alternatives, expressing his sadness over missing the chance to compete at such a prestigious stage. Having clinched gold in the world championships in Switzerland, Brearley had secured an automatic qualification for the Olympics.

Despite this setback, Brearley's resolve remains undeterred. He emphasized his commitment to recovery, vowing to return stronger. "Setbacks are part of the journey," Brearley wrote, underscoring his determination to eventually achieve his dream of competing at the Olympics.

