Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Uncertain Fate in Upcoming T20I Finale

Shubman Gill, despite nursing an injury, joins the Indian cricket team for the fifth T20I against South Africa. Gill's participation remains uncertain due to a toe injury, while India, already leading the series, awaits the important final game of their calendar year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:14 IST
Shubman Gill's Uncertain Fate in Upcoming T20I Finale
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill has arrived with the Indian squad for the final T20I against South Africa, despite nursing an injury sustained before the fourth match. Although sidelined for the previous game, which was eventually called off due to bad weather, Gill's availability for the upcoming clash remains doubtful.

Struggling with form and nursing a painful toe, Gill could be replaced by Sanju Samson in the Indian lineup. The team management faces a tough decision as they prepare for the series conclusion. Previously, Gill missed significant matches against South Africa due to separate injuries, including during the Test and ODI series.

With India holding a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series, the final encounter this Friday marks their last international fixture of the year. The Indian team is poised to meet New Zealand in a series starting in January, adding significance to the squad decisions in these closing moments of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why generative AI improves learning for some students but not others

AI empathy breaks down in sensitive health decisions

How AI and digital twins are redefining infrastructure resilience under climate stress

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025