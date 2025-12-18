Shubman Gill's Uncertain Fate in Upcoming T20I Finale

Shubman Gill has arrived with the Indian squad for the final T20I against South Africa, despite nursing an injury sustained before the fourth match. Although sidelined for the previous game, which was eventually called off due to bad weather, Gill's availability for the upcoming clash remains doubtful.

Struggling with form and nursing a painful toe, Gill could be replaced by Sanju Samson in the Indian lineup. The team management faces a tough decision as they prepare for the series conclusion. Previously, Gill missed significant matches against South Africa due to separate injuries, including during the Test and ODI series.

With India holding a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series, the final encounter this Friday marks their last international fixture of the year. The Indian team is poised to meet New Zealand in a series starting in January, adding significance to the squad decisions in these closing moments of the season.

