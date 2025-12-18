Left Menu

Argentina's Triumph Return: Messi Set to Face Rising Star Yamal

Lionel Messi and Argentina return to Lusail Stadium for the Finalissima against Spain on March 27, 2024. Argentina, the defending champion, will face Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal. The event, a clash of continental champions, celebrates Argentina's victory over France at the 2022 World Cup at the same venue.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:10 IST
Argentina and Lionel Messi are set to return to the illustrious Lusail Stadium, the scene of their glorious 2022 World Cup triumph. This time, they face Spain in the highly anticipated Finalissima on March 27, 2024.

The event marks a momentous occasion where continental champions collide, featuring a face-off between Messi and Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal. This match promises excitement, as it brings together the champions of the 2024 Copa America and Euro 2024 in Qatar, rekindling memories of Argentina's victory against France.

Argentina enters the match as the defending Finalissima champion, having clinched the title in 2022 and in 1993 against Denmark. The historical significance of the event, combined with the high-profile clash, amplifies anticipation ahead of this grand football spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

