Marco Odermatt Triumphs in Val Gardena, Secures 50th World Cup Victory

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt strengthens his hold on the Alpine Skiing World Cup with a decisive win in Val Gardena, marking his 50th victory, tying with Alberto Tomba. Odermatt now leads the World Cup standings, despite a minor course setback, and reflects on his remarkable journey and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:35 IST
In an impressive display of athletic prowess, Marco Odermatt of Switzerland tightened his grip on the Alpine Skiing World Cup by clinching his 50th victory in Val Gardena. This win saw him join Italian legend Alberto Tomba with 50 elite circuit victories.

The 28-year-old skier powered through a shortened Saslong course in 1:24.48, narrowly edging out compatriot Franjo von Allmen by 0.15 seconds. Dominik Paris, an Italian favorite, secured the third spot, trailing by 0.19 seconds. Despite a minor setback midway, Odermatt's performance was a testament to his dominance, placing him fourth among men's all-time World Cup winners.

A notable incident occurred when Norway's Fredrik Moeller faced a severe crash but was stable after being airlifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Odermatt prepares for upcoming events, aiming to maintain his top position ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in the World Cup standings.

