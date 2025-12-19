Samson's Stellar Performance Reignites Opening Slot Debate for India

In a decisive match against South Africa, Sanju Samson delivered a remarkable innings that could endanger Shubman Gill's role as vice-captain for the forthcoming series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup.

Gill, sidelined by injury, watched as Samson seized his opening position, scoring 37 in just 22 balls. Despite Gill's touted long-term role as vice-captain, his recent performance has been inconsistent, failing to match India's aggressive T20 strategy.

Samson's assured knock has refueled the debate on India's opening combinations, making a strong case for his inclusion alongside Abhishek Sharma. With three T20 hundreds last season, Samson's credentials are hard to ignore.

