Swiss Court Upholds Conviction of Ex-FIFA Official

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke on corruption charges linked to media rights for the World Cup. Valcke, a former top aide to FIFA President Sepp Blatter, faced accusations of bribery involving 2026 and 2030 tournament rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:26 IST
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has reaffirmed the conviction of former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke on charges stemming from corruption related to World Cup media rights.

Valcke, who served as the right-hand man to then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter, was previously convicted by a Swiss appeals court in 2022 for his participation in falsifying documents and accepting bribes.

The bribery was linked to attempts by companies to secure broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cup events. Valcke received a suspended sentence and fine after being accused of accepting 1.25 million euros in payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

