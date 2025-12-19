Swiss Court Upholds Conviction of Ex-FIFA Official

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has reaffirmed the conviction of former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke on charges stemming from corruption related to World Cup media rights.

Valcke, who served as the right-hand man to then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter, was previously convicted by a Swiss appeals court in 2022 for his participation in falsifying documents and accepting bribes.

The bribery was linked to attempts by companies to secure broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cup events. Valcke received a suspended sentence and fine after being accused of accepting 1.25 million euros in payments.

