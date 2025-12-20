Bumrah and Chakaravarthy Lead India to Victory Against South Africa

In a thrilling finale to the T20I series, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy played pivotal roles in securing a 2-1 series victory over South Africa. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa lauded pace bowler Bumrah, labeling him as the team's 'banker' during challenging times. His strategic breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock proved instrumental, triggering South Africa's decline after a promising start.

Uthappa emphasized the effective partnership between Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, whose four wickets earned him the 'Player of the Series' accolade. A standout contributor, Varun's deceptive deliveries outclassed the Proteas' batsmen, as his calculated strategy exploited their weaknesses. Speaking on 'Cricket Live', Uthappa praised the bowlers' performances, highlighting their ability to disrupt South Africa's rhythm.

Despite initial resilience from opener Quinton de Kock, scoring a rapid 65 off 35 balls, South Africa's chase dwindled to 201/8, succumbing to India's disciplined bowling attack. JioStar expert Dale Steyn critiqued South Africa's passive approach against Bumrah, arguing that aggressive tactics could have thwarted the Indian spearhead. The match underscored the importance of countering elite bowlers to succeed in high-scoring chases.