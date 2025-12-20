Nathan Lyon's Lethal Spin Dents England's Ashes Hopes
Nathan Lyon's decisive bowling performance further thwarted England's attempts to stay in the Ashes series. Dismissing key players, including captain Ben Stokes, Lyon showcased his match-winning prowess. Australia remains dominant, needing just four wickets to win in Adelaide, turning the heat on England's struggling side.
Nathan Lyon significantly impacted England's chances in the Ashes series with crucial dismissals, ending the hopes of English players like captain Ben Stokes and top scorer Zak Crawley. England, pursuing a record-setting total of 435, found their efforts stifled by Lyon's strategic bowling on Saturday, creating a critical setback.
Lyon, now second on Australia's all-time wicket-taking list, demonstrated his skillful bowling in a decisive spell. With three quick wickets for just eight runs, Lyon dismantled England's middle order, leaving them at 194-6 at the close of Day 4, needing an improbable 228 runs for victory in the third test.
Australia, having dominated at home since the 2010-11 series, requires just four more wickets to wrap up the series. England, after losses in Perth and Brisbane, faces immense pressure to secure a win in Adelaide to keep their Ashes hopes alive.
