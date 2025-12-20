Left Menu

Cornelia Huetter Triumphs in Val d'Isere Downhill Showdown

Austria's Cornelia Huetter secured her first World Cup victory of the season in downhill at Val d'Isere, outperforming skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, who finished third. Huetter's flawless run earned her 10th career win, while Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann claimed second. Vonn remains the leaderboard leader despite her setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:14 IST
On Saturday, Austria's Cornelia Huetter clinched her first World Cup downhill victory of the season at Val d'Isere, outshining legendary American skier Lindsey Vonn, who finished third. Huetter executed a flawless run on the Oreiller-Killy course, achieving her 10th World Cup triumph with a timing of 1:41.54.

Kira Weidle-Winkelmann from Germany secured the second position, trailing Huetter by just 0.26 seconds. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Vonn, who was aiming for a record eighth win at the French resort, lost crucial seconds veering off the race line. Despite this, Vonn attained her 141st career World Cup podium and her third podium finish in three downhill events this season.

In the overall downhill standings, Vonn currently leads with 240 points. Emma Aicher of Germany is second with 171 points, followed closely by Huetter with 155 points.

