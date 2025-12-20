Cornelia Huetter Triumphs in Val d'Isere Downhill Showdown

On Saturday, Austria's Cornelia Huetter clinched her first World Cup downhill victory of the season at Val d'Isere, outshining legendary American skier Lindsey Vonn, who finished third. Huetter executed a flawless run on the Oreiller-Killy course, achieving her 10th World Cup triumph with a timing of 1:41.54.

Kira Weidle-Winkelmann from Germany secured the second position, trailing Huetter by just 0.26 seconds. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Vonn, who was aiming for a record eighth win at the French resort, lost crucial seconds veering off the race line. Despite this, Vonn attained her 141st career World Cup podium and her third podium finish in three downhill events this season.

In the overall downhill standings, Vonn currently leads with 240 points. Emma Aicher of Germany is second with 171 points, followed closely by Huetter with 155 points.

