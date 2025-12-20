Left Menu

Africa Cup of Nations Revamped: Four-Year Cycle Announced

The Africa Cup of Nations will transition to a four-year cycle, as announced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe. This change, starting after 2028, aims to align more closely with FIFA's calendar and ensure financial sustainability. An annual African Nations League will launch in 2029 to fill the gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:17 IST
Africa Cup of Nations Revamped: Four-Year Cycle Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant shift in the scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations, transitioning from a biennial to a quadrennial event. This decision, revealed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe at a press conference in Morocco, marks a strategic move to align the tournament more closely with the global football calendar.

Since its inception in 1957, the tournament has been held every two years, generating substantial revenues for CAF. However, the new schedule will commence after the 2028 edition, with the next finals still planned for 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. An annual African Nations League, inspired by Europe's model, will begin in 2029 to maintain annual engagement and financial stability.

The adjustment responds to longstanding controversies over tournament timings, particularly the conflict with the European football season. The 2023 tournament in Morocco was delayed by six months due to scheduling clashes with FIFA's restructured Club World Cup, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by African football in synchronizing with international fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

