Christo Popov's Historic Journey to the Finals at World Tour

Christo Popov made history by becoming the first French player to advance to the final match of the World Tour Finals. He faces world champion Shi Yuqi on Sunday, looking to become the third European men's singles winner. Popov's exceptional performance against Japan's Kodai Naraoka underscores his readiness for the challenge.

In the women's competition, reigning Olympic gold medallist An Se-young will compete against defending champion Wang Zhiyi. An overcame Akane Yamaguchi in a decisive semi-final match, leveraging power and precision to secure her spot in the final round against Wang, who battled through a challenging match against Ratchanok Intanon.

Wang's stamina played a crucial role in her victory, allowing her to capture the match after a tough three-set contest. Both Popov and Wang represent significant prospects in their respective matches, each aiming for glory at the season-ending World Tour Finals.