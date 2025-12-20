Left Menu

Thrilling Chess Showdowns Shake Up the Global Chess League

Marcandria Maurizzi led Triveni Continental Kings to victory over Fyers American Gambits, securing the team's top position in the Global Chess League. The American Gambits had previously won decisively against Mumba Masters, but Maurizzi's win in a crucial match ensured Continental Kings' dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:14 IST
Thrilling Chess Showdowns Shake Up the Global Chess League
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating display of strategic prowess, Marcandria Maurizzi clinched a crucial last-minute victory against Volodar Murzin, bolstering Triveni Continental Kings' standing atop the Global Chess League. This victory propelled the Kings to an 8-7 triumph over Fyers American Gambits on Saturday.

The match had appeared to favor the American Gambits after their overwhelming 16-1 win against Mumba Masters earlier in the day. Their initial lead was further strengthened when Theodora Injac triumphed over Alexandra Kostenieuk. However, Maurizzi's decisive win shifted the scales back in favor of the Continental Kings.

The fierce competition continued as Mumba Masters faced another defeat, this time at the hands of the American Gambits. Meanwhile, Ganges Grandmasters seized the opportunity to tighten the gap with a victory over Alpine SG Pipers, marking a dynamic day in the Global Chess League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025