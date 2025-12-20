Thrilling Chess Showdowns Shake Up the Global Chess League

In a captivating display of strategic prowess, Marcandria Maurizzi clinched a crucial last-minute victory against Volodar Murzin, bolstering Triveni Continental Kings' standing atop the Global Chess League. This victory propelled the Kings to an 8-7 triumph over Fyers American Gambits on Saturday.

The match had appeared to favor the American Gambits after their overwhelming 16-1 win against Mumba Masters earlier in the day. Their initial lead was further strengthened when Theodora Injac triumphed over Alexandra Kostenieuk. However, Maurizzi's decisive win shifted the scales back in favor of the Continental Kings.

The fierce competition continued as Mumba Masters faced another defeat, this time at the hands of the American Gambits. Meanwhile, Ganges Grandmasters seized the opportunity to tighten the gap with a victory over Alpine SG Pipers, marking a dynamic day in the Global Chess League.

(With inputs from agencies.)