Khelo MP Youth Games: A New Era for Madhya Pradesh Sports

The 'Khelo MP Youth Games' in Madhya Pradesh, overseen by Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, will occur from January 10 to 31. The event marks the first joint effort by sports associations and the ministry to conduct competitions across 27 sports, offering a platform for emerging talents.

Madhya Pradesh is set to host the 'Khelo MP Youth Games' from January 10 to 31, as announced by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang.

Described as the 'Olympics of Madhya Pradesh', the event will for the first time see all recognized sports associations join forces with the sports department. The competition spans 27 sports and will proceed through block, district, divisional, and state levels across various cities.

The games promise to enhance sports culture and give priority to talented youth for future state team selections. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event, concluding with a closing ceremony in Bhopal.

