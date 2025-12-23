Salah's Late Strike Lifts Egypt Past Zimbabwe in Thrilling Cup Opener

Mohamed Salah delivered a game-winning goal in stoppage time, leading Egypt to a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe in their Africa Cup of Nations debut. The match, held in Morocco, saw Egypt overcome an early setback from Zimbabwe's Prince Dube and secure three critical points.

Despite initial pressure from Egypt, Zimbabwe surprised the crowd with an early goal from Dube. However, Premier League player Omar Marmoush electrified the field with a solo equalizer in the 64th minute, setting the stage for Salah's dramatic finish.

Salah, under scrutiny after recent controversies, demonstrated why he is Egypt's talisman, steering home the decisive goal in the dying minutes. This victory places Egypt alongside South Africa at the top of Group B, and they prepare to face South Africa next.

