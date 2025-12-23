Indian Wrestling's Tumultuous Season: Turbulence and Hope in 2025

In 2025, Indian wrestling saw a mix of triumphs and turbulence. While Antim Panghal led the senior campaign with a bronze at the World Championships, the country's overall medal tally was lackluster. Nevertheless, the junior segment offered hope with promising displays at age-group championships.

Manisha Bhanwala shone by clinching gold at the Asian Championships. Meanwhile, Aman's unforeseen suspension for weight issues cast a shadow, exposing governance challenges. Sujeet Kalkal emerged as a promising talent in the 65kg category, demonstrating solid defensive skills.

The junior wrestlers' splendid performances, particularly at the Under-23 and Under-20 events, emphasized India's growing strength and competitiveness. Additionally, the return of the Pro-Wrestling League will revitalize opportunities for upcoming grapplers, as wrestling veteran Vinesh Phogat prepares for a potential comeback.

