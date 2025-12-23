Left Menu

India's Davis Cup Squad Mixes Youth and Experience

The AITA selection committee drops N Sriram Balaji for the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands, preferring to focus on younger talents. India's squad will include Sumit Nagal and doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri. The strategic choice indicates a shift towards future prospects, with experienced players being sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:39 IST
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee has made a surprising decision to exclude seasoned doubles player N Sriram Balaji from the upcoming Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands. Scheduled in Bengaluru on February 7 and 8, the move comes as the committee aims to prioritize younger talent in preparation for future tournaments.

Leading India's singles challenge will be the experienced Sumit Nagal, while the doubles field will feature Yuki Bhambri, Rithvik Bollipalli, Dhakshineswar Suresh, and Karan Singh. This decision underscores the committee's intent to invest in players who can secure long-term success for the team.

India captain Rohit Rajpal explained the rationale behind the selection, emphasizing the committee's commitment to grooming new talent. Alongside the main squad, Aryan Shah, Anirudh Chandrashekhar, and Digvijay Singh have been named as reserves, with local player Prajwal Dev and young prospect Arnav Paparkar participating as training partners.

