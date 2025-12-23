India's Davis Cup Squad Mixes Youth and Experience

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee has made a surprising decision to exclude seasoned doubles player N Sriram Balaji from the upcoming Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands. Scheduled in Bengaluru on February 7 and 8, the move comes as the committee aims to prioritize younger talent in preparation for future tournaments.

Leading India's singles challenge will be the experienced Sumit Nagal, while the doubles field will feature Yuki Bhambri, Rithvik Bollipalli, Dhakshineswar Suresh, and Karan Singh. This decision underscores the committee's intent to invest in players who can secure long-term success for the team.

India captain Rohit Rajpal explained the rationale behind the selection, emphasizing the committee's commitment to grooming new talent. Alongside the main squad, Aryan Shah, Anirudh Chandrashekhar, and Digvijay Singh have been named as reserves, with local player Prajwal Dev and young prospect Arnav Paparkar participating as training partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)