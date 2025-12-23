SA Applauds Bafana Bafana’s AFCON Opening Win, Urges National Support

The South African government has congratulated Bafana Bafana on their impressive victory over Angola in the national team’s opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 tournament. The championship is currently underway in Morocco, with the final scheduled for 18 January 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) praised the team’s spirited performance, describing it as a strong start that sets a positive tone for South Africa’s campaign. The victory, GCIS noted, reflects the resilience, discipline and determination that have become hallmarks of Bafana Bafana’s identity.

Coach Hugo Broos, supported by South African football icon Helman Mkhalele as assistant coach, is leading the squad with renewed energy and strategic focus. Their preparation, tactical discipline and leadership were highlighted as key contributors to the team’s winning start.

The government extended commendations to the technical team and players for their professionalism and dedication. It also acknowledged the unwavering support of South African fans, both at home and abroad, whose encouragement continues to fuel the team’s confidence on the continental stage.

The GCIS added that the match illustrated the growing competitiveness of African football and showcased Bafana Bafana’s readiness to compete with purpose and ambition. With more fixtures ahead in Group B, the government expressed hope that the team will maintain its winning momentum as the tournament progresses.

“Government wishes Bafana Bafana continued success in their remaining Group B fixtures and throughout the tournament,” the statement said. It also encouraged all South Africans to unite behind the national team as they push for more victories in AFCON 2025.