India's Bowlers Shine in T20I Win Against Sri Lanka

India's women's cricket team delivered a disciplined bowling performance to limit Sri Lanka to 128 for 9 runs in the second T20I. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka's efforts. India's Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Shree Charani excelled by taking vital wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:36 IST
In a spectacular display of bowling prowess, India's women's cricket team effectively curtailed Sri Lanka's innings, confining them to a modest total of 128 for 9 in the second women's T20I on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, failed to gain momentum in their innings. The bulk of their runs came from Harshitha Samarawickrama, who scored 33, and captain Chamari Athapaththu, who added 31 to the scoreboard.

India's bowlers shone bright, with Kranti Goud (1/21), Sneh Rana (1/11), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/31), and Shree Charani (2/23) taking key wickets, complemented by three run-outs, clinching a strategic advantage for the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

