India's Bowlers Shine in T20I Win Against Sri Lanka

In a spectacular display of bowling prowess, India's women's cricket team effectively curtailed Sri Lanka's innings, confining them to a modest total of 128 for 9 in the second women's T20I on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, failed to gain momentum in their innings. The bulk of their runs came from Harshitha Samarawickrama, who scored 33, and captain Chamari Athapaththu, who added 31 to the scoreboard.

India's bowlers shone bright, with Kranti Goud (1/21), Sneh Rana (1/11), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/31), and Shree Charani (2/23) taking key wickets, complemented by three run-outs, clinching a strategic advantage for the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)