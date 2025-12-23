Thrilling Showdown: India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I Match

The women's T20I series between India and Sri Lanka continued with a gripping second match held on Tuesday. Tensions ran high as Sri Lanka stepped up to bat first, managing to score 128 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's batting lineup saw Chamari Athapaththu adding a significant 31 runs, and Harshitha Samarawickrama contributing 33 runs, while the Indian bowlers exhibited formidable skill. Key figures in India's bowling attack were Sneh Rana and Shree Charani, each taking critical wickets to keep the opponents at bay.

Despite valiant efforts from the Sri Lankan side, including a well-fought innings by several players, India's disciplined and strategic bowling proved challenging. The Indian Women's team maintained a tight grip throughout the innings, with coordinated fielding efforts led by players like Amanjot Kaur and Richa Ghosh.

