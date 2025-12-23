India's Olympic Dream: Haryana Leads the Charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative aims to establish India as a sports superpower by the 2036 Olympics, with Haryana positioned as a cornerstone in this ambitious plan, according to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Speaking at the 'MP Sports Mahotsav 2025' closing ceremony, Saini highlighted Haryana's potential, owing to its athletes, particularly in wrestling, to secure numerous medals and hence reinforce its 'sports powerhouse' status internationally.

With India eyeing to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a comprehensive sports calendar has been rolled out in Haryana, encompassing events like Khel Mahakumbh and state-level competitions, aiming to foster and showcase local talent while providing essential resources and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)