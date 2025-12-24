Left Menu

Bihar's Batsmen Shatter Records with Electrifying Performance

Bihar cricket team set a world record with a total of 574/6 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, driven by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's and Sakibul Gani's rapid centuries. Suryavanshi became the youngest List A centurion, while Gani broke the fastest hundred record by an Indian. Bihar surpassed Tamil Nadu's previous record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:00 IST
Bihar's cricket team eclipsed records during the Vijay Hazare Trophy by posting a monumental score of 574/6, thanks to the remarkable performances of teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Sakibul Gani. Both cricketers achieved rapid centuries that led Bihar to set a new world record for the highest team total in List A cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh was left reeling from this unprecedented assault, as Gani blitzed his way to a century off just 32 balls, marking the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket. Suryavanshi showcased his explosive talent with a 36-ball century, concluding with an incredible 190 runs from 84 balls, including 15 sixes.

Joining their outstanding partnership was wicketkeeper Ayush Loharuka, who scored a brisk knock of 116 off 56 balls. This stellar performance in the Plate Group match helped Bihar surpass the previous record 506/2 set by Tamil Nadu, underscoring a day of cricketing dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

