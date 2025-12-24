Napoli's Triumphant Super Cup Victory Boosts Serie A Confidence

Following their Italian Super Cup triumph, Napoli returns to Serie A defense with renewed confidence. The team secured a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the semi-final and replicated the scoreline against Bologna in the Super Cup final. Antonio Conte's leadership continues to yield success in Naples.

Conte, who won the league title in his debut season, has the backing of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who expressed unwavering faith in his capabilities. The recent trophy marked a rare feat for Napoli, reminiscent of their heyday during the Maradona era, achieving two trophies within a year.

Nearing their clash with Cremonese, Napoli rests third in Serie A, trailing Inter Milan by two points. Brazilian winger David Neres, crucial in their recent victories, will be pivotal. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku's return from injury and Kevin De Bruyne's recovery are seen as positive developments for the squad. Inter and Milan also face key matches as the top teams continue their campaigns.