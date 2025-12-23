David Neres Secures Napoli's Super Cup Victory with Stellar Performance

In a commanding display of football prowess, David Neres led Napoli to a 2-0 victory over Bologna, clinching the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. This win solidifies Napoli's status with their third Super Cup title.

Neres, the standout performer for Napoli, delivered two sensational goals. His first goal came in the 39th minute with an impressive 25-meter shot that curved into the corner, eluding Bologna's goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia. The second goal was a testament to his tactical awareness as he capitalized on a defensive error to chip the ball over the keeper.

This victory marks another milestone for Neres, who joined Napoli from Benfica in August 2024. The team, managed by Antonio Conte, has been on a winning streak, securing seven victories in their last nine matches and positioning themselves just behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Inter Milan.