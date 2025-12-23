Left Menu

David Neres Secures Napoli's Super Cup Victory with Stellar Performance

David Neres shines for Napoli, scoring twice to secure a 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Italian Super Cup. This marks Napoli's third triumph in the competition. Neres displayed his skill with a stunning goal and a clever finish, leading his team to a memorable win in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:18 IST
David Neres Secures Napoli's Super Cup Victory with Stellar Performance
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a commanding display of football prowess, David Neres led Napoli to a 2-0 victory over Bologna, clinching the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. This win solidifies Napoli's status with their third Super Cup title.

Neres, the standout performer for Napoli, delivered two sensational goals. His first goal came in the 39th minute with an impressive 25-meter shot that curved into the corner, eluding Bologna's goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia. The second goal was a testament to his tactical awareness as he capitalized on a defensive error to chip the ball over the keeper.

This victory marks another milestone for Neres, who joined Napoli from Benfica in August 2024. The team, managed by Antonio Conte, has been on a winning streak, securing seven victories in their last nine matches and positioning themselves just behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Inter Milan.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025