Supreme Court Challenge: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Jail Term Suspension Sparks Legal Battle

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The petition argues the High Court erred in granting bail despite Sengar's serious criminal history and his conviction for rape and custodial death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:26 IST
A legal plea has reached the Supreme Court, contesting the Delhi High Court's suspension of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term within the 2017 Unnao rape case. Lawyers Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar have petitioned to halt the high court decision, asserting judicial oversight in its ruling.

They argue the High Court fundamentally erred by disregarding the trial court's determination that Sengar serve his life sentence entirely. Highlighting Sengar's criminal history, the plea spotlights the High Court's alleged law and fact misjudgment in modifying Sengar's punishment despite his involvement in grave offenses.

Asserting material evidence showcases Sengar's brutality, including his orchestration of the survivor's father's death, the plea underscores the High Court's shortsightedness in acknowledging Sengar's muscled power and financial sway. Sengar remains jailed, serving additional imprisonment tied to the custodial death case.

