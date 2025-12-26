India's Dynamic Duo Dismantles Sri Lanka in Thrilling T20 Clash

In a dominant display of cricket, Renuka Singh Thakur marked her return with remarkable impact, playing a pivotal role in India's T20 victory over Sri Lanka by restricting them to 112 for seven. Thakur's performance with the ball was nothing short of exceptional as she dismantled the top order with her early breakthroughs.

Deepti Sharma, maintaining her reputation for reliability, provided crucial support. Her ability to strike at pivotal moments was evident as she matched Australia's Megan Schutt's record for the highest wickets in women's T20Is, further tightening India's hold on the game.

Sri Lanka's attempt to counter-attack saw Hasini Perera briefly shine, but the loss of momentum was inevitable. Despite a significant 40-run partnership between Kavisha Dilhari and Imesha Dulani, Deepti and Renuka's relentless bowling kept Sri Lanka from recovering, concluding the match decisively in India's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)