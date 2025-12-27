Josh Tongue's Heroics Earn Historic Ashes Victory for England

In a remarkable turn of events, England's emerging talent Josh Tongue delivered a standout performance in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, claiming a five-wicket haul against Australia. His impressive seven-wicket match return earned him the prestigious Player of the Match accolade, a first for an England bowler on Australian soil since Dean Headley's achievement in 1998.

Tongue's figures of 5/45 placed him on the coveted honours board, earning praise from renowned batsman Steve Smith, who has consistently fallen to Tongue across various formats. Tongue's ability to swing the ball back towards right-handed batsmen has seen him likened to Australia's Scott Boland, indicating his growing threat as a bowler. Despite being costly, with over four runs conceded per over, Tongue's knack for crucial dismissals has proven invaluable.

The match saw England opt to bowl first, exploiting the pitch's challenging conditions to dismiss Australia for 152 runs. While England's batting lineup struggled initially, scoring just 110 runs in their first innings, they executed a successful comeback, chasing down the 175-run target to secure victory. This win underscores Tongue's critical role in England's Ashes campaign, highlighting his prowess on the international stage.