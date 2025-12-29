Left Menu

Doug Bracewell Bows Out: A Celebrated Cricketing Journey Ends

Former New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Over his career, he played 28 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, claiming a total of 120 wickets. Bracewell noted his pride and gratitude for the opportunities playing for New Zealand and Central Districts offered him.

Updated: 29-12-2025 10:40 IST
Doug Bracewell (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • New Zealand

Doug Bracewell, a distinguished former all-rounder for New Zealand, has officially retired from all forms of cricket. Announcing his decision at the age of 35, Bracewell concludes a career highlighted by 28 Test matches, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023.

Renowned for his instrumental figure in New Zealand's historic Test victory against Australia in Hobart in 2011, where he clinched his best figures of 6-40 in the second innings, Bracewell has been celebrated throughout his career for his contributions to the Blackcaps. An injury signaled the end of his playing days with Central Districts.

On New Zealand Cricket's official X handle, Bracewell's retirement was announced, praising his career and his impact on the sport. Bracewell expressed a deep sense of pride and gratitude for his experiences and achievements while representing both his country and his domestic team, Central Districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

