Star Substitutions: WPL Roster Shake-Up as Perry and Sutherland Withdraw

In a significant development, notable Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have announced their withdrawal from the upcoming Women's Premier League citing personal reasons. This unexpected move has led to strategic roster changes within their respective teams.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have called upon Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare to fill Perry's shoes. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have opted for Australian leg-spinner Alana King to replace Sutherland. King's experience, which includes 27 international T20 matches, is seen as a significant asset.

Further changes include Charlie Knott joining UP Warriorz as a replacement for Tara Norris, who is named in the USA squad for the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier. The fourth edition of the WPL is set to commence from January 9 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, continuing until February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)