Star Substitutions: WPL Roster Shake-Up as Perry and Sutherland Withdraw

Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have withdrawn from the Women's Premier League for personal reasons. Sayali Satghare and Alana King have been named their replacements. Tara Norris is replaced by Charlie Knott in the UP Warriorz. The WPL is scheduled between January 9 and February 5 in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:52 IST
  • India

In a significant development, notable Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have announced their withdrawal from the upcoming Women's Premier League citing personal reasons. This unexpected move has led to strategic roster changes within their respective teams.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have called upon Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare to fill Perry's shoes. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have opted for Australian leg-spinner Alana King to replace Sutherland. King's experience, which includes 27 international T20 matches, is seen as a significant asset.

Further changes include Charlie Knott joining UP Warriorz as a replacement for Tara Norris, who is named in the USA squad for the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier. The fourth edition of the WPL is set to commence from January 9 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, continuing until February 5.

