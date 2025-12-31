Cricket Legend Damien Martyn in Battle Against Meningitis

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn is currently in a critical condition in a Brisbane hospital, as reported by Australian media on Wednesday. The 54-year-old, who had a notable career playing 67 test matches, is in an induced coma due to meningitis.

His condition prompted an outpouring of support from the cricket community. Darren Lehmann, his former teammate, expressed his heartfelt prayers on social media, urging Martyn to remain strong. Meanwhile, Adam Gilchrist, another cricketing legend and close friend, confirmed that Martyn is receiving the best medical care, with family and friends rallying around him.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also extended his well wishes, reflecting the widespread concern for Martyn's health. Known for his effortless batting technique, Martyn had a remarkable career with highlights including a top test score of 165 and participation in multiple World Cup victories.

