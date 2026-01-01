Gabon's Soccer Team Faces Suspension After Africa Cup of Nations Exit

In a dramatic turn of events, Gabon's national soccer team has been suspended after a lackluster performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. This decision was announced after the team failed to secure a win in the current tournament.

Interim sports minister Simplice-Désiré Mamboula disclosed the suspension and removal of star players Pierre Émerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuélé Manga on national television, without indicating when the team might return to play. Mamboula's announcement has since disappeared from Gabon Télévision's social media, and was absent from the official government website.

President Brice Oligui Nguema, who took office following a military coup in 2023, expressed disappointment over the team's performance. He criticized the management's methods and emphasized the need for improved application of resources in sporting affairs, citing a decline in national pride as a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)