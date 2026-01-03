BCCI Requests Kolkata Knight Riders to Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Tense Ties

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2026 IPL edition. The decision comes amid deteriorating bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, raising questions about Rahman's involvement in the tournament.

KKR had secured Rahman's services for Rs 9.20 crore after a competitive auction last month, and has been allowed by the BCCI to choose a replacement player if required. The move draws attention to the tense political climate, with concerns about safety for minorities in Bangladesh influencing BCCI's stance.

Rahman's IPL presence has been notable, having skipped only the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Political disruptions, such as Sheikh Hasina's ouster and her subsequent fleeing to India, add uncertainty to forthcoming cricketing engagements, complicating India-Bangladesh ties further.

