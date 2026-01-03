Left Menu

BCCI Requests Kolkata Knight Riders to Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Tense Ties

The BCCI has asked KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for IPL 2026 due to strained India-Bangladesh relations. The BCCI allows KKR to seek a replacement if needed. Political tensions, including Sheikh Hasina's ouster, have affected bilateral cricket engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:25 IST
BCCI Requests Kolkata Knight Riders to Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Tense Ties
Mustafizur Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2026 IPL edition. The decision comes amid deteriorating bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, raising questions about Rahman's involvement in the tournament.

KKR had secured Rahman's services for Rs 9.20 crore after a competitive auction last month, and has been allowed by the BCCI to choose a replacement player if required. The move draws attention to the tense political climate, with concerns about safety for minorities in Bangladesh influencing BCCI's stance.

Rahman's IPL presence has been notable, having skipped only the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Political disruptions, such as Sheikh Hasina's ouster and her subsequent fleeing to India, add uncertainty to forthcoming cricketing engagements, complicating India-Bangladesh ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

 Global
3
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

 China
4
Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026