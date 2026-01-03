Pakistan's Unseen Gambit: Provisional World T20 Squad Unveiled

Pakistan has privately submitted its provisional 15-member squad for the World T20 Cup to the International Cricket Council, although the details have yet to be made public. Sources confirm compliance with the ICC's January 1 deadline.

Not all participating teams have announced their provisional line-ups. However, changes to the roster are permitted until January 31. Post-deadline amendments will require technical committee approval.

The inclusion of injured players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan, who recently returned from his shoulder injury to play in the Big Bash League, highlights Pakistan's reliance on experienced talents. The final squad will be determined after the Sri Lankan tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)