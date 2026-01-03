Pakistan's Unseen Gambit: Provisional World T20 Squad Unveiled
Pakistan has submitted a provisional 15-member squad for the World T20 Cup to the ICC but hasn't made it public yet. The deadline was January 1, with Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan included despite recent injuries. The final squad will be determined after the Sri Lanka tour.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has privately submitted its provisional 15-member squad for the World T20 Cup to the International Cricket Council, although the details have yet to be made public. Sources confirm compliance with the ICC's January 1 deadline.
Not all participating teams have announced their provisional line-ups. However, changes to the roster are permitted until January 31. Post-deadline amendments will require technical committee approval.
The inclusion of injured players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan, who recently returned from his shoulder injury to play in the Big Bash League, highlights Pakistan's reliance on experienced talents. The final squad will be determined after the Sri Lankan tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- squad
- World T20
- ICC
- Shaheen Afridi
- Shadab Khan
- provisional
- cricket
- injuries
- selection
ALSO READ
Junta leader Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya is declared the winner of Guinea's election held on Sunday, provisional results show, reports AP.
Shaheen Afridi's Fitness Woes: Impact on T20 World Cup Participation
Shaheen Afridi's Return Home: Injury to Impact T20 World Cup Preparation
Shaheen Afridi Leaves Brisbane Heat Due to Knee Injury