Boxing Titans: National Championships Set the Ring Ablaze

India's top pugilists, including Olympians like Nikhat Zareen and world champions such as Meenakshi, converge for the Elite National Boxing Championships. Nearly 600 boxers across 10 weight categories will compete for national honors as they aim for selection in forthcoming international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's renowned boxers are set to clash in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships commencing this Sunday. Notable participants include world champion Meenakshi and Olympian Nikhat Zareen, among others, all competing for national supremacy across 10 weight categories.

The championships will feature top-tier athletes like reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. In the men's section, standout names include World Boxing Cup gold holder Hitesh and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, promising intense competition.

The Boxing Federation of India emphasizes that this tournament is not only a chance for established athletes to shine but also a platform for emerging talents to stake their claim for national selection ahead of global events like the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

