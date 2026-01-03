Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has unveiled more stringent qualification standards for track and field events at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. These new benchmarks surpass the sports ministry's traditional criteria, aiming to enhance medal tallies beyond the 29 medals, including six golds, won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

According to AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, the revised standards focus on raising the competitive level by setting higher qualification goals. Men's and women's track and field events see a shift towards fourth and fifth-place benchmarks, along with a specific focus on reducing the participation of non-medal contenders, termed as 'passengers.'

The AFI's strategy includes mandatory participation in national inter-state championships and additional events for qualification. An initiative to curb doping at the junior level is also underway, with potential legal action against drug suppliers being discussed. The focus remains on a drug-free and highly competitive Indian athletics team.

