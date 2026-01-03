Left Menu

Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced stricter qualification marks for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The qualifications aim to push athletes beyond the sports ministry's criteria, focusing on bettering past performance and addressing doping issues. Emphasis is on ensuring competitive participation and thorough performance assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:56 IST
Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has unveiled more stringent qualification standards for track and field events at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. These new benchmarks surpass the sports ministry's traditional criteria, aiming to enhance medal tallies beyond the 29 medals, including six golds, won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

According to AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, the revised standards focus on raising the competitive level by setting higher qualification goals. Men's and women's track and field events see a shift towards fourth and fifth-place benchmarks, along with a specific focus on reducing the participation of non-medal contenders, termed as 'passengers.'

The AFI's strategy includes mandatory participation in national inter-state championships and additional events for qualification. An initiative to curb doping at the junior level is also underway, with potential legal action against drug suppliers being discussed. The focus remains on a drug-free and highly competitive Indian athletics team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

 India
2
Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health

Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health

 India
3
The Turmoil and Triumphs of Venezuela's Vast Oil Reserves

The Turmoil and Triumphs of Venezuela's Vast Oil Reserves

 Global
4
Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026