Wilfried Nancy's role as Celtic manager has come under increasing pressure following a 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby, Scotland's most significant football event.

This marks the sixth loss in eight matches since Nancy took the reins at Celtic on December 3. The Frenchman appeared isolated post-match, reflecting a challenging premiership campaign.

Celtic, despite being level on points with Rangers but behind league leaders Hearts, continues to struggle. Nancy, who arrived from Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, has yet to find consistent form, with fans expressing dissatisfaction over defensive vulnerabilities.

