Wilfried Nancy Faces Mounting Pressure at Celtic

Wilfried Nancy's tenure as Celtic manager is under scrutiny following a 3-1 defeat to rivals Rangers. With six losses in eight matches, Nancy's team is level on points with Rangers but trails behind Hearts in the Premiership. Celtic has struggled defensively, raising fan discontent.

Wilfried Nancy's role as Celtic manager has come under increasing pressure following a 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby, Scotland's most significant football event.

This marks the sixth loss in eight matches since Nancy took the reins at Celtic on December 3. The Frenchman appeared isolated post-match, reflecting a challenging premiership campaign.

Celtic, despite being level on points with Rangers but behind league leaders Hearts, continues to struggle. Nancy, who arrived from Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, has yet to find consistent form, with fans expressing dissatisfaction over defensive vulnerabilities.

