AIFF Sets New Date for Embattled Indian Super League Season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reveal the start date for the postponed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season next week. This announcement follows the submission of a report by the coordination committee addressing the delay caused by the expiration of its agreement with FSDL.

During an Emergency Committee meeting, the AIFF expressed its commitment to conducting the top-tier league despite previous concerns from the clubs. The Coordination Committee has suggested disqualification for any club that refuses to participate, alongside a proposal for the AIFF to cover refereeing costs and leave clubs responsible for organizing home matches.

Several financial and logistical arrangements are being considered, including a participation fee and a new competition format. Discussions are ongoing to allow clubs to defer franchise fee payments and to seek government support to manage costs. The AIFF hopes to introduce a short-term competition structure and finalize the league format soon.

