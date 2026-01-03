Left Menu

AIFF Sets New Date for Embattled Indian Super League Season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) plans to announce the new start date for the delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The coordination committee has submitted its report recommending that clubs refusing participation be disqualified. The AIFF considers various organizational and financial aspects before finalizing the league format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:28 IST
AIFF Sets New Date for Embattled Indian Super League Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reveal the start date for the postponed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season next week. This announcement follows the submission of a report by the coordination committee addressing the delay caused by the expiration of its agreement with FSDL.

During an Emergency Committee meeting, the AIFF expressed its commitment to conducting the top-tier league despite previous concerns from the clubs. The Coordination Committee has suggested disqualification for any club that refuses to participate, alongside a proposal for the AIFF to cover refereeing costs and leave clubs responsible for organizing home matches.

Several financial and logistical arrangements are being considered, including a participation fee and a new competition format. Discussions are ongoing to allow clubs to defer franchise fee payments and to seek government support to manage costs. The AIFF hopes to introduce a short-term competition structure and finalize the league format soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India
2
Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

 India
3
Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

 United Kingdom
4
Senegal Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup with Spectacular Win

Senegal Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup with Spectacular Win

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026