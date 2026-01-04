Frozen Pitches Postpone English Football League Matches
Numerous English Football League matches, including Sheffield United vs. Oxford and Portsmouth vs. Ipswich Town, were postponed due to frozen pitches and player safety concerns. Thirteen games, spanning across League One and League Two, were affected by the freezing conditions in various stadiums.
English Football League matches faced significant disruption on Sunday as frozen pitches led to numerous postponements, highlighting player safety concerns. Key fixtures affected included Sheffield United's clash with Oxford and the Portsmouth versus Ipswich Town game.
Sheffield United officials, after consulting with the referee at Bramall Lane, confirmed the postponement following an inspection of the frozen playing surface.
A total of 13 games, spanning across League One and League Two, fell victim to the freezing conditions countrywide, impacting teams like Doncaster, Luton Town, and several League Two clubs.
