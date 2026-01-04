Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup
Indra Brown became the youngest Australian to win a freeski halfpipe World Cup event at age 15, achieving this feat in Calgary. Her victory enhances her prospects for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Brown has now surpassed other Australian achievers in this sport with a record number of World Cup podium finishes.
Matching Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson's record in the 2017-18 season, Brown is now the sole Australian to surpass two freeski halfpipe World Cup podium finishes, outdoing her compatriots Davina Williams and Amy Sheehan.
Starting her season with a notable third-place at Secret Garden in China's Hebei province, Brown continued to impress with a runner-up spot at Copper Mountain, Colorado. With her latest victory, Brown leads the World Cup standings with 240 points and the event leader's yellow bib.
