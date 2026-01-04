Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

Fifteen-year-old Indra Brown made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest Australian to clinch a freeski halfpipe World Cup event. Brown's triumph in Calgary positions her well for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Matching Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson's record in the 2017-18 season, Brown is now the sole Australian to surpass two freeski halfpipe World Cup podium finishes, outdoing her compatriots Davina Williams and Amy Sheehan.

Starting her season with a notable third-place at Secret Garden in China's Hebei province, Brown continued to impress with a runner-up spot at Copper Mountain, Colorado. With her latest victory, Brown leads the World Cup standings with 240 points and the event leader's yellow bib.

