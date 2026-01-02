Left Menu

Laura Pausini to Shine at Milano Cortina 2026 Opening

Renowned Italian singer Laura Pausini is set to headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Known for her global influence on Italian music, Pausini will perform along with international artists, celebrating Italian culture at the event. The Games run from February 6 to 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:53 IST
Laura Pausini to Shine at Milano Cortina 2026 Opening
  • Country:
  • Italy

Renowned Italian singer and songwriter, Laura Pausini, will be among the lead performers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony, as announced by the organizers on Friday. Pausini, a Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, has played a pivotal role in promoting Italian music on the global stage.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Pausini has also earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. The ceremony will be held on February 6 at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium.

The event, produced by Balich Wonder Studio, will feature international stars such as Mariah Carey and will include tributes to Italian culture and innovation. Organizers describe Pausini as embodying 'Harmony', the central theme of the ceremony, showcasing a blend of tradition and modern international vision.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
2
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
4
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026