Laura Pausini to Shine at Milano Cortina 2026 Opening

Renowned Italian singer and songwriter, Laura Pausini, will be among the lead performers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony, as announced by the organizers on Friday. Pausini, a Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, has played a pivotal role in promoting Italian music on the global stage.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Pausini has also earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. The ceremony will be held on February 6 at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium.

The event, produced by Balich Wonder Studio, will feature international stars such as Mariah Carey and will include tributes to Italian culture and innovation. Organizers describe Pausini as embodying 'Harmony', the central theme of the ceremony, showcasing a blend of tradition and modern international vision.